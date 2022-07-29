Downtown St. Joseph is hosting quite a hoedown this weekend.
The Heart of America Singles Square Dance Association is hosting its 2022 festival this weekend at the Civic Arena. The event kicked off Friday.
The purpose of HASSDA is to promote interest in square dancing among unmarried people of all ages in the states of Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and Oklahoma. Maye Wegner, treasurer of HASSDA, said the group's festivals bring together dancers from all over.
“We typically have around 400 dancers at our festival,” Wegner said. “We have about 1,000 members of our club, and we have attendees from California to Canada to Washington, D.C. this year. So, we bring in quite a group.”
The festival offers three different levels to accommodate all the dancers.
“This morning we'll be doing mainstream, with plus and advance starting this evening,” Wegner said. “We'll be dancing all weekend from 9 in the morning until 10:30 at night. Anyone is welcome to come watch. You don't have to be a dancer.”
The festival is free to watch with lessons starting at about $5, Wegner said.
Two callers traveled to St. Joseph to help work at the event. They are in charge of calling out the dance steps during square dancing.
Dan Sahlstrom, a caller from Minnesota, is attending the festival in St. Joseph for the first time. He said once you learn the language of square dancing, you can dance anywhere.
“Square dancing is basically walking the music and it's a language of its own,” Sahlstrom said. “There are about 67 calls and once you learn that language, there's about 30 countries in the world that you can square dance in.”
Sahlstrom said the square dance culture can bring many opportunities.
“Once you learn that language, you have all kinds of opportunities to dance as a single or as couples at events all over the world, cruises, national conventions,” Sahlstrom said. “It's just a great activity with a great variety of music.”
K.O. Jeans is another caller who traveled in for the festival. Jeans has been calling for more than 30 years. He said square dancing is a game that has kept his interest.
“It's a big brain game,” Jeans said. “It’s a mind game, like a bunch of puzzles and we work those numbers, never stopping, and put them back where they started from. It's a lot of fun and the people make it interesting and a lot of fun.”
Wegner said square dancing is good, clean entertainment.
“It's a non-alcoholic entertainment,” Wegner said. “It's just fun and it's great exercise. If you dance every kip in two and a half hours, you’ll have walked five miles at least so, it's great exercise.”
Friendship and fellowship are what have kept Sahlstrom in the square-dancing business.
“It's the people, it's a good, morality-based activity,” Sahlstrom said. "People don't come to drink. It's a good community. The music and interacting with the people is fun. It’s great exercise.”
Dsiree Stone, a dancer from Liberty Missouri, has been square dancing for four years now.
“My husband signed us up and I did not know we were going until my first lesson,” Stone said. “It was fun and I’ve been doing it ever since.”
Stone said she sticks with square dancing for her mental and physical health.
“It's entertainment and it's exercise mentally and physically,” Stone said. “We need to not be couch potatoes at home on a weekend so we do it. It's a lot mentally to remember the moves and physical. You do build up a sweat out there at times.”
While the square-dancing festival is open to all ages and single or married dancers, Wegner said it’s a great way to meet people.
“It is a wonderful way for people to meet and it's kind of amazing of the number of newlyweds we have from it so we kind of celebrate those as they've met,” Wegner said.
For more information on the HASSDA Festival, visit the group's website at www.wesquaredance.com/HASSDA_Festival.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.