Annual 'Paws Only Egg Hunt' brought dozens of pups and their owners out

The 15th annual Paws Only Egg Hunt was a hit for pet owners Saturday morning.
The event held by UPCO Pet Supplies was at Krug Park. They filled Easter eggs with dog treats, and then they were off. Down the hills they went searching, opening plastic eggs, with the assistance from their humans.
People were very excited to be out of the house with nice weather. Amy and Bryan Griffin were at the event with their two dogs, Wrangler and Kobe. Wrangler is a bit bigger than Kobe, giving him an advantage in the hunt. But, Amy said they all had fun regardless.
"It went really well, wrangler loves treats so once he figured out there were treats in the eggs he was all about it. Kobe not so much, he wasn’t as enthusiastic about it but they both had a really good time," she said.
Wrangler had a matching scarf to the shirt Kobe was wearing. The Griffins try to come to this event every year and really appreciated it being held this year.
"I think it’s kind of nice that public events are starting to pick back up and this is a really great chance for people to get out with their dogs so it’s been fun," she said.
