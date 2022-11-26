Families crowded Felix Square tonight to kick off this year’s ‘Holidays Downtown’ lighting ceremony.

This year’s event included live music from the Lutheran Church choir, sneak peek performances from this year’s Nutcracker play set for December, carriage rides, a visit from Mr. And Mrs. Claus and concluded with a firework show.

Jenna Wilson can be reached at jenna.wilson@newspressnow.com.

