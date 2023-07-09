An almost 50-year-old annual tradition revisited less than 20 miles away from St. Joseph over the weekend.
Gower Days is a celebration in the town of Gower, Missouri, that happened July 7 to 9.
The family fun event took place in Gower City Park and featured vendors, live music, food and more.
Jason Dvorak, a first-time vendor at Gower Days, shared what he enjoyed about his first time at the festival.
“The people have just been really friendly,” Dvorak said. “It reminds me of back home; I grew up in Southern Missouri, and I’ve just come out to visit and meet friends and it’s been really cool. And for an outsider coming here, just everybody’s been really really friendly.”
Scott Weissenbach was also a vendor at Gower Days. He shared his experience with the festival.
“Well, this is our fourth year,” Weissenbach said. “We love Gower Days, it’s always been good. A lot of fun, great music and great environment.”
The sixth annual Gower Car Show also took place on Sunday at Gower Days and more than 200 vehicles were displayed at the event.
Many community members brought their car out to be viewed by the crowd of festival-goers in Gower, including Kurstin Karr.
“The car show’s a good turnout,” Karr said. “It’s just a lot of fun, a lot of locals you see, and a lot of people that you don’t see at some shows.”
Chip Holman is president of the Gower Days Festival committee and on the car show committee. Holman shared how he feels about the annual car show and Gower Days.
“The car show is great,” Holman said. “It’s a good way for us to raise money for the Chamber, for scholarships and being able to do some community improvements. Gower Days is just all about bringing the community together.”
