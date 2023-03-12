Annual circus raises funds for a good cause

Two performers tempt fate at the Hamid Traveling Circus annual weekend long visit on Sunday.

 By Daniel Slaybaugh News-Press NOW

Local residents had the opportunity to see the Hamid Traveling Circus' annual visit to the Civic Arena on Friday through Sunday.

The event featured acrobatic acts, exotic animals, clowns and fun concessions. Entry costs for the circus stood at $8.

Daniel Slaybaugh can be reached at daniel.slaybaugh@newspressnow.com.

