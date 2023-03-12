Annual circus raises funds for a good cause

Local residents had the opportunity to see the Hamid Traveling Circus' annual visit to the Civic Arena on Friday through Sunday.
The event featured acrobatic acts, exotic animals, clowns and fun concessions. Entry costs for the circus stood at $8.
In truth, Hamid's annual visit to St. Joseph breaks even each year, with any profits going directly to the local Moila Shriners, an act that Hamid Ringmaster Peter Sturgis says the show is happy to do.
"This is a Shrine circus, and we raise money for taking care of kids at hospitals all over the country, all of the world actually, and the Shriners do good work," Sturgis said. "When a kid has to go to the hospital, it doesn't cost the parents anything, and it helps out the kids who get in there, getting the parents there and keep them even afterwards. But a lot of it now is a day-long thing. They get in, go in and have a treatment and go home. And the Shriners do great work. It doesn't cost the parents a thing."
While the Hamid Traveling Circus's visit ended after its 5 p.m. show on Sunday, Sturgis invited everyone to visit the show when it returns in 2024.
"We're going to be back next year and the year after, so this is the show to see," Sturgis said. "You may have seen other shows, but this is it; this is the one. Come and see it."
This weekend marked the Hamid Traveling Circus's sixty-eighth annual visit to St. Joseph.
