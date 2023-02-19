Annual antique show hits Civic Arena for the weekend

The annual St. Joseph Antique Show & Vintage Market concluded on Sunday after a busy weekend.
The event, which ran from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, featured over 60 dealers from five states, each carrying an array of items ranging from glassware to comic books and furniture.
Military memorabilia collector and salesman Chriss Harper spoke on how he comes across the many items in his catalog.
“Most of my collection here I get from auctions, state sales, garage sales, people calling me saying they’ve got these items, and that’s how I’ve obtained them all these years,” he said.
On display, Harper had a wide assortment of military badges, medals, knives, papers, helmets, uniforms and more.
Chiefs memorabilia and sports card salesman Rickey Stanley, who owns the recently opened Kingdom Cardz & Collectables, also spoke about his inventory.
“I have lots of normal sports, football, baseball, basketball. I have some memorabilia also, autographs, mini-helmets, lots of Mahomes and Chiefs stuff. Lots of wax, unopened boxes, that kind of thing,” Stanley said.
Stanley also stated that the interest of his grandfather was what got him into collecting.
“I got started many years ago with my grandpa. My grandpa got me started as a kid, and it just kind of snowballed from there,” he said. “I kinda took many years off as an adult, but I’ve gotten back into it over the past few years and decided to open a business and do it full-time.”
While this year’s antique show has ended, St. Joseph residents can assuredly mark their calendars for the event’s return next February.
