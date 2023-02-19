Annual antique show hits Civic Arena for the weekend

The annual St. Joseph Antique Show & Vintage Market concluded on Sunday after a busy weekend.

The event, which ran from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, featured over 60 dealers from five states, each carrying an array of items ranging from glassware to comic books and furniture.

Daniel Slaybaugh can be reached at daniel.slaybaugh@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.