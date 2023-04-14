Amped Up Bull Riding (copy)

A bull rider tries not to get bucked off during last year's Amped Up Bull Riding event at the Civic Arena.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

The top 25 cowboys and the top 20 bull teams are competing at the Civic Arena this Friday and Saturday as the Amped Up Pro Bull Riding Tour returns to St. Joseph for a seventh year. 

The group is excited about the upgrades made to the arena. After many years, event promoter Isaiah Dunn said that he looks forward to coming back to St. Joseph because of the support. 



