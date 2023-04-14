The top 25 cowboys and the top 20 bull teams are competing at the Civic Arena this Friday and Saturday as the Amped Up Pro Bull Riding Tour returns to St. Joseph for a seventh year.
The group is excited about the upgrades made to the arena. After many years, event promoter Isaiah Dunn said that he looks forward to coming back to St. Joseph because of the support.
"We love it here. The crowd, the people in this town, they support the event. We have awesome local sponsors here," Dunn said. "We sell that place out both nights. We absolutely love coming to St. Joe. It is actually probably the funnest event we do all year just because of the atmosphere, the crowd."
The new lighting, jumbotron and bleachers will elevate this year's event, he said.
Tyler Pettigrew, the event entertainer, said he is there to ensure the crowd has a good time, and it doesn't prove to be a challenge. However, he does incentivize attendees to get into the event with a special honor each night.
"We are going to have a good time, we're going to party, we're going to dance, sing and one lucky fan each night is going to be my Amped Up Pro Bull Riding Tour fan of the night," Pettigrew said. "To win that, you have to be the wildest, most crazy bull-riding fan in the building."
Tickets are available online, at the Civic Arena box office or St. Joe Boot. If tickets are purchased for Saturday on Friday at the arena or St. Joe Boot, customers will save $3.
Doors open at 6 p.m. on both nights, with events starting at 7:30.
