The Alzheimer’s Association invited Northwest Missouri residents to partake in their annual “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” event Sunday morning at the St. Joseph Rec Center.
Katie Ervin, Board Chair for the Heart of America Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, says the annual walk not only is a great way to get the community together, but it’s also a great way to raise awareness about Alzheimer’s disease.
“I think it’s so meaningful to the communities,” Ervin said. “It gets everyone together for this cause and it gets us talking about it. We’re just trying to find more and more ways to support our communities.”
Those who participated in the walk got the chance to pick from an array of colorful flowers. Brenda Gregg, a Dementia Care Specialist for the Alzheimer's Association, says the flowers had a wide variety of meanings.
“Everybody who participates ... will receive a flower with a color that coordinates to how they are involved in Alzheimer's,” Gregg said. “Whether they are a person living with the disease, a caregiver or somebody who supports the cause, or if they are someone who has lost a loved one with the disease."
With Alzheimer’s being such a challenging disease for individuals to handle, Ervin says the Association does more than just an annual walk in order to raise awareness.
“It’s such an impactful disease,” Ervin said. “We have things such as support groups, and community education groups to add as well. We just started an awareness group that is all about women, education and research.”
Although Alzheimer’s disease can be a painful experience for all those involved, Gregg says opportunities like this allow for some relief and a time to see some hope.
“This is a very isolating and lonely disease,” Gregg said. “Opportunities like this allow for all of us to come together as one, and take something that is normally very painful and make it a very beautiful moment.”
More information about the Alzheimer’s Association Walks can be found at https://act.alz.org/.
