The Allied Arts Council and its festival committee members are happy with the numbers for its one-off science and technology festival.
More than 4,000 people visited the “St. Joseph 2021: From Steam to S.T.E.A.M.” festival in Civic Center Park on Aug. 20 and 21.
With adjusted expectations, Teresa Fankhauser, Allied Arts Council executive director, said they’re satisfied with the response.
“Saturday turned out to be a beautiful day. And even though it was hotter than the dickens on Friday, we still had a nice crowd,” she said.
The festival included interactive exhibits, performances, experiments and games in the fields of science, technology, engineering arts and mathematics. They were spaced out throughout Civic Center Park to allow people to be entertained safely.
When planning for the festival began in 2019, following the suspension of the Allied Arts Council’s “Trails West!” festival, Fankhauser said the goal was around 7,000 to 10,000 attend.
“We adjusted from 5,000 to 7,000 during COVID, and once the delta variant hit, it was 3,000 to 5,000. We hit that target, which we’re happy with,” she said.
Being able to get an event back to Civic Center Park, Fankhauser said she was happy to see people taking part in the potato sack races, cricket games and innovation zones.
“There were a lot of families, which was delightful to see, and there were a lot of activities for them. So it went really well,” she said.
Because the festival was a one-off event and had lower financial stakes than “Trails West!, Fankhauser said the response was fine with the organization.
“With ‘Trails West!,’ there was a financial risk. We relied heavily on button sales and T-shirts and commissions off of food sales and beverage sales. So this is a whole different business model,” she said.
While the Allied Arts Council looks over the final numbers for the “S.T.E.A.M.” festival, Fankhauser said she’s not sure what kind of big event, if any, the organization wants to host in the future. But she has hope something will come along.
“Our goal is to do just something that keeps the audience or the public engaged in the arts. We’re always looking for new ideas,” she said.
Fankhauser added that Allied Arts Council and “S.T.E.A.M.” organizers are appreciative of those who participated and came out to make the event a success.
“Thank you to the community for coming out and supporting the project. We appreciate them finding value in the arts and the innovation that we have in St. Joseph,” she said
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.