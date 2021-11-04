If 2021 was any indication, people in the area have a thirst for new brews.
In June, the Ales West microbrew festival drew in a record number of people to Coleman Hawkins Park. This Saturday, Nov. 6, it will move indoors for a more intimate gathering.
“After the success of the event in June, we decided we’re going to continue having the annual event every summer,” said Brian Myers, an organizer for the event. “But I thought it’d be fun to do something indoors on a smaller scale this fall.”
Being held from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday at The Metropolitan, 107 S. Sixth St., Ales West 3.5 will pare down the summer festival’s lineup of brews to fit the smaller space. Myers said the flavors will remain unique and bold.
“We’ve got 12 different breweries. We’ve got almost 50 different kinds of beer that ticket holders can get unlimited samples from,” Myers said. “We’re trying to specialize in a lot of beers that you’re not able to get at any liquor store or any bar.”
The brew lineup will include beers that have been cellared or stored for several years, including a five-year-old framboise (a Belgian lambic beer fermented with raspberry), a rare stout and other choices for microbrew enthusiasts.
“We’re just trying to give the ticket holder something unique that they’re not going to be getting at any other beer festival or at their favorite bar,” Myers said.
After the success of the outdoor June festival, Myers said they know the community is wild about new and rare brews. They hope to satisfy that thirst on Saturday.
“It was surprising to see the number of people that showed up over the summer. That’s momentum that we’ve kept up and I’m looking forward to having a great event with probably a couple hundred people or better this Saturday,” he said.
The event is open to everyone 21 and older. Tickets are $30, limited and include unlimited samples of nearly 50 different beers. They can be purchased through a link at www.facebook.com/alesweststjoe.
