While the big-box stores may have the jump on the holidays, they don't have the atmosphere or tradition of the Sugarplum Festival.
Being held at the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art this weekend, the annual holiday shopping and food celebration offers goods that no place else has.
"(It's) a great way for local artists to get their name out in the community and see what they have to offer," said Kaitlyn Doolan, marketing and communications manager for the museum.
Running from Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 10 through 12, the Albrecht-Kemper, 2818 Frederick Ave., will again transform its usual art exhibits into a holiday shopping gallery for the festival, featuring more than 30 local businesses.
"We have homemade pottery, homemade clothing, homemade candles and all different décor for your house. Almost all of the vendors are from St. Joe or the surrounding areas," Doolan said. "So you're supporting local as well as you're supporting the museum."
The unique nature of the vendors, as well as the museum's atmosphere, are what's turned the event into a long-held tradition in the area. At the event, people can browse an array of one-of-a-kind items without the pressure and stress of retail shopping or the isolation of online buying.
"A lot of small businesses, they don't have storefronts. So this is a great way for them to display their art and their work that they have," Doolan said. "The pottery people, for instance, don't have a storefront. So this is a great way for them to get exposure, (for patrons) to see the art of pottery."
Patrons will get a first opportunity to socialize at 5:30 p.m. Thursday with an open house preview party. The one-night event will include preview admission and a weekend admission pass, with light hors d’oeuvres and access to the "Deck The Halls" silent auction.
"We have some great appetizers, a cash bar, people will get first look at all the vendors. All these gifts are unique and homemade, most of them are one of a kind. You're going to want to come early and see what we've got," Doolan said.
The festivities will continue starting at 10 a.m. Friday with the gift gallery, as well as the AKMA Cafe, which will open at 11 a.m. and feature unique entrees from Chef Ralph Filipelli.
The event serves as one of the museum’s biggest fundraisers of the year, helping pay for programs and outreach throughout the region.
Limited parking will be available for $5 at the museum, as well as free parking across the street at the Habitat For Humanity ReStore, 3131 Frederick Ave. Security and a shuttle to the museum will be available throughout the event.
With the festival hitting before the height of the holiday shopping season, Doolan said it’s the perfect time to get started.
"I, personally, am going to get all my Christmas shopping done this year here at Sugarplum. I've already looked at the vendor list and decided what I'm going to get for each person. There's a little bit of everything," she said.
General admission tickets on the day of the event are $10 each and are free for children 12 and younger. Presale tickets are available for $8 at Cosentino’s Price Chopper, East Hills Shopping Center, Hy-Vee, Mosaic Life Care, the Downtown St. Joseph Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Albrecht- Kemper Museum of Art. Tickets to the preview party are $40 to $100.
For more information, call 816-233-7003 or visit www.albrecht-kemper.org/Sugarplum.
