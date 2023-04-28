For community members feeling lucky, the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art is hosting its annual "Pot of Gold" auction, which will feature more than 100 high-value items and experiences.
The auction will be held Saturday evening starting at approximately 7:30 p.m.
This limited reservation event features over 140 different items available for bidding in both live and silent auctions, as well as raffles.
Albrecht-Kemper Director Eric Fuson stated that the event serves as the museum's most significant fundraising event of the year and helps ensure its doors stay open.
"It's our 45th annual 'Pot O' Gold' Arts Gala Auction and each year we put this on sometime in the spring. It's just a time where we all come together, have a wonderful dinner," Fuson said. "We have an auction with things that have been donated from members of the community, business community. They all kinda come together to support the museum. This is what really helps keep this museum going."
The event features a wide variety of items available for bidding, from a luxurious golf membership worth $30,000 to more cost-efficient opportunities like cigar box raffles, which cost $20 per ticket.
"We have all kinds of things, from rounds of golf to clothing from Lebowitz's to a trip down to Gallatin, Texas, for Dickens on the Strand Festival in December; we have a golf membership to the Dormy Network which is worth $30,000," Fuson said. "One of our patrons has a house in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, that he has given us a week in that to auction off."
All of the items available at the auction were received by the museum as donations from outside sources, not as purchases by Albrecht-Kemper.
Albrecht-Kemper's doors open to the public starting at 5 p.m., and the event dinner is planned for 6 p.m.
The museum also plans to hold a "Mother's Day Brunch and Flower Arrangement Workshop" on May 13, available for reservation. Albrecht-Kemper is also currently featuring collegiate art pieces from across the surrounding states on its lower level.
Anyone seeking additional information on the auction is encouraged to contact the museum directly at (816) 233-7003 or visit http://albrecht-kemper.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.