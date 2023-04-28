Albrecht-Kemper to hold annual 'Pot of Gold' Auction

A series of cards details items available in the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art's 'Pot of Gold' live auction on Saturday.

 Daniel Slaybaugh | News-Press NOW

For community members feeling lucky, the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art is hosting its annual "Pot of Gold" auction, which will feature more than 100 high-value items and experiences. 

The auction will be held Saturday evening starting at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Daniel Slaybaugh can be reached at daniel.slaybaugh@newspressnow.com.

