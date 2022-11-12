Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art hosts annual Sugarplum Festival
By Daniel Slaybaugh News-Press NOW

The Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art hosted its annual Sugarplum Festival from Thursday at 10 a.m. to Saturday at 4 p.m.

The event, which has run for over 23 years, featured nearly three dozen vendors, including those selling Christmas décor, home supplies, pottery, clothing, food and more.

Daniel Slaybaugh can be reached at daniel.slaybaugh@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.