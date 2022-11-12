Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art hosts annual Sugarplum Festival

The Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art hosted its annual Sugarplum Festival from Thursday at 10 a.m. to Saturday at 4 p.m.
The event, which has run for over 23 years, featured nearly three dozen vendors, including those selling Christmas décor, home supplies, pottery, clothing, food and more.
The Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art's Executive Director, Eric Fuson, spoke about the event's background, noting his belief that the Sugarplum Festival has a little something for everyone.
"The Sugarplum Festival is just a tradition in St. Joseph. It's one of our biggest fundraisers for the museum of the year," Fuson said. "It helps us do all of the programs that we do, the exhibitions that we do, but also it's just a great thing for the community to come together, get ready for those holidays. We've got great vendors, from people who are making handmade pottery to jewelry, to things to wear, you name it, we've got a little something for everybody."
Travis Farwell, one of the many vendors at the Sugarplum Festival and the owner of Farwell's Fine Woodworking, spoke about what people can expect from his business.
"Farwell's Fine Woodworking is a family-owned business that specializes in kitchen wares, from cutting boards to coterie boards...I would just call it the finest kitchen wares available. Everything is one hundred percent hand-made," he said. "We just get boards in from all across the world. They dry on the boat, and then we remove the bark, which for a lot of these exotic woods is extremely sharp, can cut you like a razor. Once you remove the bark you go ahead and clean it, get it flat on one side, plain on the other side, sand them and then season them and then they're ready to use."
Fuson also mentioned that the museum will host its annual 'Breakfast With Santa' early in December.
"Kids can sit on Santa's lap and tell him what they want for Christmas. It's another one of those really special days here at the museum," he said. "We have a gingerbread workshop that day, so kids can go downstairs and make a gingerbread house while their parents can hang out upstairs for a while. It's just a really fun family event. We have a lot of families that come and even take their Christmas pictures on our stairs."
