Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art holds annual 'Membership Exhibition'

The Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art is holding its 49th annual 'Membership Exhibition’ throughout the next month.

According to Museum Executive Director Eric Fuson, the exhibition features over 180 individual pieces from residents of St. Joseph and the surrounding areas.

Daniel Slaybaugh can be reached at daniel.slaybaugh@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.