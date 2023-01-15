Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art holds annual 'Membership Exhibition'

The Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art is holding its 49th annual 'Membership Exhibition’ throughout the next month.
According to Museum Executive Director Eric Fuson, the exhibition features over 180 individual pieces from residents of St. Joseph and the surrounding areas.
“This year, our 49th annual membership exhibition is up; now through February 19. It’s 107 or 104 artists, we’re exhibiting 188 pieces of 104 artists,” he said. “It’s just a wide variety from drawing to painting, photography, sculpture, digital, fiber-art we’ve got a little bit of everything.”
Participating artists each had the opportunity to compete with one another for awards, a select few receiving prizes for second place and first place, with one gaining the honor of best-in-show.
“It’s not just the members who put their work in, although they’re a great big part of this, it’s the other members that come as well," Fuson stated. "It really is a time for the community that surrounds the museum to come together, share some stories, see what everybody’s been doing, talk a little bit. There’s the people who make the art, and there’s people who just love it. You know there’s other members who just come cause ‘I want to see what somebody’s been doing.’ You know it really is an incredible thing.”
According to Fuson, the featured exhibition artwork dates back five years at the latest, guaranteeing visitors the chance to see new creations.
“We have more (exhibits) this year than we have, we went at least back to 2000, early 2000, and this was the most we’ve ever had. Last year we had about 135, this year we have 188, so there is a lot of work. There’s comments, ‘it just seems like it’s been getting better every year’ so you know its really fun to come out and take a look and see what’s going on," he said.
"It’s just a really diverse show in the subject matter, in the approaches people take, and even the levels. We have kids in the show clear up to professionals to retired professionals, there’s all kinds of levels.”
Fuson stated that viewing the exhibition does not cost visitors any additional fee to see, with the exhibition tacked alongside the museum’s preexisting showcase and entry fee.
Albrecht-Kemper will also be holding a community forum on Tuesday to hear what area residents want to see in the museum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.