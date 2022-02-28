The multiplatinum-selling pop trio AJR will headline Northwest Missouri State University’s spring concert.
The college’s Student Activities Council announced the group, famous for songs like “Bang!” and “Way Less Sad,” will perform at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 8 at the Carl and Cheryl Hughes Fieldhouse. The R&B group Careless Vibez will open.
“We believe that AJR will provide a fun and engaging concert experience for Northwest students and the general public. They have a fun music style that allows a wide variety of people to enjoy their music,” said Rylie Goeders, SAC co-concert director.
The band, consisting of three brothers from Manhattan, mixes barbershop harmonies with hip-hop drums, samples and pop synthesizers, to make a unique sound that gained them heavy spins on Top 40 and alternative radio stations, with songs like “Sober Up” and “Weak.”
Student tickets are $10 in advance or $15 on the day of the concert. Tickets for the public are $20 in advance or $25 on the day of the show. Tickets are available now for purchase online at nw missouri.universitytickets.com/w.
