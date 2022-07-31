Agency holds annual summer Car Show and festivities

Agency, Missouri residents gather together for the Agency Community Center's annual car show on Sunday.

Residents of Agency, Missouri, came together throughout the weekend for the annual Agency Picnic, which featured entertainment varying from tractor pulls to a cake walk and even a car show, the latter of which took place today.

Ron Hitchings, a self-proclaimed member of the Agency Community Center, said that the event serves as a way to raise funds for the city’s Community Center and its various services.

