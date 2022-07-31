Agency holds annual summer Car Show and festivities

Residents of Agency, Missouri, came together throughout the weekend for the annual Agency Picnic, which featured entertainment varying from tractor pulls to a cake walk and even a car show, the latter of which took place today.
Ron Hitchings, a self-proclaimed member of the Agency Community Center, said that the event serves as a way to raise funds for the city’s Community Center and its various services.
“We raise funds to support the Agency Community Center…We do that to maintain the building basically. We do a whole weekend of this, this being the final day of it. We started on Friday with a tractor pull, Friday evening, and then on Saturday we had a picnic here, and that’s mostly for kids games and that type of stuff, music, entertainment and fun and food.”
Joy Budine, the event’s primary coordinator and secretary for the Agency Community Center, added that the Center raises funds through a concession stand, with the money raised going towards keeping the building’s lights on.
“We have a concession stand here that we run at all of our events for Friday, Saturday (and Sunday) where we use all of the money that we make to provide for the Community Center for the whole entire next year, including our heat and electricity and overall upkeep of the old school building here.”
Budine also stated that funds go towards the upkeep of the local basketball court and baseball field.
