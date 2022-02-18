The 2022 annual Ag Outlook meeting and dinner is planned for 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28, at the Ebenezer United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 7000 SE U.S. Highway 169 in St. Joseph.
Guest speakers will be Kelly Smith, senior director of marketing and commodities for Missouri Farm Bureau, and Spencer Tuma, director of national legislative programs for Missouri Farm Bureau. A dinner of soup and chili will be served by Ebenezer United Methodist Church.
The event is sponsored by the Buchanan, Andrew, Platte, Clinton and DeKalb county farm bureaus.
