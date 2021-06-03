In the last several years, cities all over the country, including St. Joseph, have seen a shortage of lifeguards.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, regular employment, not just lifeguarding, among those aged 16 to 19 years old was down to 36.1% in July 2019. Last year was the lowest number recorded since 1948 with 30.7% due to the pandemic. As of April, the number is back up to 37.4%.

St. Joseph Parks and Recreation Director Chuck Kempf said the number of lifeguards was dwindling over the years, but his department worked hard to promote the job and numbers are up slightly this year.

“I think we ended up getting more than we expected because of the things that we did,” Kempf said.

The department increased the starting pay to a few dollars above minimum wage, promoted the job on social media and offered training. The department also is offering incentives to the lifeguards throughout the summer.

Kempf said that it’s been hard to get team members involved throughout the whole summer, but he hopes the new incentives will keep the lifeguards motivated.

“One of the other challenges that we’ve had in the last few years is some of them, it gets to be about the end of July, and they wanna get out and have a little bit of summer break before they go back to school,” Kempf said.

Sixteen-year-old Julie Knox is a first-year lifeguard in training, and she said that the shortage is what piqued her interest in the job.

“My mom was a lifeguard for a few years and she was very excited about me being one, so she really insisted that due to the shortage that I actually got involved,” Knox said.

Knox said she’s happy to help out the parks and recreation department and excited for the lifelong experiences she’ll receive from the summer job.

“I think that knowing how to save someone’s life, in general, is a pretty important thing to do and all the skills that you learn, and the people you meet,” Knox said, “It’s a really great experience and I'm very excited to be a part of it.”

The St. Joseph Aquatic Center will have its opening day on Saturday, June 5, and Krug Pool will open on Monday, June 7.