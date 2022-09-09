The Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Activity Center is planning an Active Adult Symposium with a free series of presentations designed for those 50 and older, their caregivers and designees to learn about topics relevant to retirement, post-retirement and end-of-life planning, along with a screening and information fair.
Local experts will be covering six different topics scheduled for separate days beginning on Sept. 21 and concluding on Oct. 7. The presentations and fair, all of which will take place at the Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Activity Center, 100 S. 10th St., include:
— 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21: Information about community resources available to help those who are experiencing grief. Participants can learn about these programs and services to help them select what is best for them.
— 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23: “Aging in Place: Resources to Help You Live at Home Longer” presented by Freudenthal Home-Based Healthcare and InterServ.
— 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 23: The screening and information fair will include door prizes, giveaways and tai chi demonstrations. At least six different types of screenings and more than 25 vendors will be available.
— 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29: Jennifer McKinley, attorney and owner of Northwest Missouri Elder Law, LLC, will provide information about Medicaid and Veteran’s Administration planning.
— 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5: McKinley will speak about powers of attorney, estate planning and probate.
— 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 6: Buchanan County Public Administrator Annette Bertelsen will discuss guardianships, estate administration and more.
— 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7: Lisa Bowles from Carriage Square Rehab & Healthcare Center will provide information about medication management. Some information provided in this session includes tips, tricks and technology available to help manage medications.
For more information or to pre-register for the presentations, visit the Joyce Raye Patterson center, call 816-271-4666 or pre-register online at tinyurl.com/aasymposium22.
