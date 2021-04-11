The Freudenthal Center for Parkinson’s Disease, whose offices are located inside of the East Hills Mall and Freudenthal Home-Based Healthcare offices are located at 3001 Frederick Ave, hosted their second annual Tulip Trot 5K.
The run took place outside of the Remington Nature Center located at 1502 McArthur Drive. All of the money raised from the event will be put towards the non-profit and their exercise programs, so individuals with Parkinson’s can take part in them for free.
The event was expected to take place around this time a year ago, but was put on hold due to COVID-19 concerns.
“I'm very happy; It's great that we were able to. This is also one of our fundraisers, so everything we do at the Freudenthal Center for Parkinson's is free. We don't charge anybody anything because we want all of them to have an opportunity to come and exercise with us and get into the wellness classes we have as well,” said Executive Director for the Freudenthal Center for Parkinson’s Disease, Stephanie Stewart.
Turn out for The Tulip Trot 5K far exceeded the Center’s expectations. The goal was to sign up 100 participants, however that number was lept over with 151 participants enrolled. The event also takes place on World Parkinson’s Day in what was a sub 70 degree, clear skies afternoon ideal for running and spectating.
“It was the perfect day for us to choose to do this. The idea is to A get as many people out here as we possibly can to encourage them to exercise, and B also let them know about Parkinson’s.
It’s incredible how many people have come out here to support these folks,” said Stewart.
Formerly known as the Sunset Stroll, Stewart also went on to say that The Tulip Trot 5K will be an event the Center continues to host until a cure for Parkinson’s is found.
