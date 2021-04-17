"A Chance to Dance" made its return today to the Missouri Theater. The dance performance had to go virtual last year due to the COVID pandemic.
It has been an annual event since 2007 and helps raise awareness about child abuse.
It's an important cause and a chance for children to see dancers from other studios, organizer Marla Heeler said.
One of the best parts is that performers come from all over to participate, she said.
"We have people from Pleasant Hill, and Leavenworth, and all around that come and participate," she said. "So it's really nice, and those kids get to see each other year after year and they're doing an art form that they love. But in doing so, they are helping children in nine counties around our area."
The dance marathon has raised around $120,000 over the years for the Voices of Courage Child Advocacy Center. The advocacy center provided assistance last year to more than 800 child abuse victims.
It's great to see the growth of the dance event over the years and how much people contribute, Heeler said.
"When we first started it was only like $2,000 to $3,000 that we raised, and now we pretty consistently raise $10,000 every year," she said.
The perfect event is all about variety, Heeler said.
"That's really the cool thing because so many different studios come and participate, so it's not just your everyday recital," she said. "Each studio only brings a couple of dances so they try to bring their best numbers, and you'll have everything from hip-hop to ballet, to musical theater, to some tap dancing."
There also is an auction at intermission for people to bid on the instructional service s of several dance teachers.
