The 8th annual ‘Strike Out Cancer' bowling event took place Sunday morning at the Belt Entertainment Center, and participants got the chance to have some family fun while raising funds for those undergoing cancer treatment.
Kitty Karr, the events organizer, said she’s excited to bring the event back for another year to support those who need it most.
“I’m happy to bring this back for our 8th year because this does so much for the community,” Karr said. “We’ve seen how much of an impact can be made by this event and it’s also a great way to get people involved.”
Not only is the event a great way to boost awareness and community involvement, but it’s also a fantastic way to support those who are currently dealing with the hardships of undergoing cancer treatment locally.
“All the money stays local,” Karr said. “ It helps people in the community, or even if they are outside the community and come to mosaic for treatment.”
With funds being raised throughout the day, Karr explains the funds can help those undergoing treatment in multiple avenues.
“The funds benefit the patient assistance fund at Mosaic,” Karr said. “It helps patients with gift cards for gas and hotel stays, prescriptions, and if they need vitamins or something to get them through with their treatment.”
With the event being in its 8th year, Karr said over the course of the event's lifespan she has donated around $78,000 to Mosaic Life Care.
Those interested in learning more about the annual ‘Strike Out Cancer’ bowling event, can stay up to date with future events on their facebook page.
