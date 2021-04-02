Volunteers with the Friends of the Animal Shelter are planning the 7th Annual Run/Walk for the Paws 5K on Saturday, April 17.
The race is one of the largest fundraisers of the year to support the Wags to Wishes campaign for a new animal shelter.
The event will start at 9 a.m. There are both in-person and virtual options to participate. The in-person race will start in the parking lot across from Bode Ice Arena, 2500 Southwest Parkway, and will follow Southwest Parkway up to Bartlett Park and then back to Bode Ice Arena.
Local pet-related businesses and organizations will have booths for participants to browse, and there will also be a kids' activity booth. There will be awards for first, second and third place for male and female participants in age categories along with awards for first, second and third place dog finishers.
Participants can register at runsignup.com/runforpaws. Registration packets can be picked up from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 16, at the future home of the St. Joseph Animal Shelter, 5909 Corporate Drive.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/RunforthePaws5K.
