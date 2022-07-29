Chiefs training camp is back at Missouri Western State University, and there are a couple of changes that fans will want to know about before heading there this summer.

Training camp has moved to a complete mobile ticketing system. All tickets must be secured in advance of the practice date through chiefs.com, no matter if it is a paid or free practice. Most practices are free to attend, but some special event days will cost $5 per ticket.

