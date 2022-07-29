A sign on Missouri Western's campus asks Chiefs fans to have their payment or mobile parking tickets ready when they arrive at training camp. This year, the camp has moved to an all-mobile ticketing system, and fans are given the option to purchase parking passes at the time of checkout.
A sign on Missouri Western's campus asks Chiefs fans to have their payment or mobile parking tickets ready when they arrive at training camp. This year, the camp has moved to an all-mobile ticketing system, and fans are given the option to purchase parking passes at the time of checkout.
Chiefs training camp is back at Missouri Western State University, and there are a couple of changes that fans will want to know about before heading there this summer.
Training camp has moved to a complete mobile ticketing system. All tickets must be secured in advance of the practice date through chiefs.com, no matter if it is a paid or free practice. Most practices are free to attend, but some special event days will cost $5 per ticket.
When ordering tickets online, people have the option to purchase their $5 parking pass, which Mike Halloran, Missouri Western's associate athletic director of facilities and operations said hopefully will make traffic run smoother on campus.
“If you want to pay your parking fee for a certain date, you can do it then, you don't have to worry about coming up with $5 when you get to the parking lot,” Halloran said. “So, hopefully, that makes that process and the lots coming off Mitchell, coming off Faraon, a little faster and a little easier for folks.”
Once secured, tickets can be downloaded onto smartphones via the Chiefs Mobile App and easily accessed by fans and staff. Tickets can be reserved while supplies last, as the Chiefs organization does plan to cap sales to maximize the fan experience and make sure camp isn’t overcrowded. The limit is not COVID-19 related.
There are no COVID-19 precautions this year at training camp, and many pre-pandemic activities will resume for the public this year, including autograph sessions with the team. Missouri Western President Dr. Elizabeth Kennedy said she is ready to get back to the normal training camp atmosphere.
“What’s exciting is that fans will be able to get close to the players, they will be able to see, to watch them, to really get that firsthand, upfront, close experience, and that's what we're really excited for,” Kennedy said.
The Chiefs also have enhanced their merchandise tent and will be expanding fan-experience activities. Halloran said it will be the first time for fans to truly experience training camp since the Chiefs won the Super Bowl in 2020.
“The protocols and the procedures that prevented a lot of interactions and a lot of personal contact, those are gone,” Halloran said. “And they're going to make camp better, they’re going to make our home events better when we open football, volleyball and women’s soccer season here in a month.”
Kennedy said security systems have been put in place on campus that not only benefit Chiefs players, but Missouri Western students coming in the fall. On top of this, the berm that was implemented near the practice fields in 2021 is grown in, which she said will create a nice area for fans while they’re at camp.
“(The Chiefs) speak so positively about our campus, our staff, our employees, what it’s like, so it's wonderful for the university because we have an opportunity to showcase our beautiful campus and to talk about everything that's going on here,” Kennedy said.
A full schedule and campus map can be found in News-Press NOW’s official Camp Guide, which is available at the practices.
