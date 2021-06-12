More than 150 people took advantage of Saturday's sunny weather to visit the vintage tractor show from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Andrew County Museum.
There were various activities, from farm animals to visit with, to a cider press demonstration, and more than 30 tractors.
The event was a fun way to break up the everyday life of summer, 12-year-old Boston Cole said.
"I just like going out and doing stuff," he said. "Summer gets pretty boring sometimes, so just getting out and doing stuff is fun."
The part Boston most looked forward to was competing in the afternoon's tractor pull, he said.
