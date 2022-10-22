Boo Bash 2022

A Skeleton and ghost mascot sit in a corvette car at the Annual East Hills Boo Bash.

 By Jenna Wilson News-Press NOW

Families got in the halloween spirit at the ‘ghostly’ Boo Bash on Saturday morning at the East Hills Shopping Center.

This year’s bash was an all indoor event with a few new added activities including a ghost costume contest and free halloween movie showing throughout the entire event.

Jenna Wilson can be reached at jenna.wilson@newspressnow.com.

