Families got in the halloween spirit at the ‘ghostly’ Boo Bash on Saturday morning at the East Hills Shopping Center.
This year’s bash was an all indoor event with a few new added activities including a ghost costume contest and free halloween movie showing throughout the entire event.
The event also included $1 carousel rides, a coloring station, and endless free candy.
“This is an annual event we’ve been having for quite some time but we enjoy it every year,” Lindsey Davis, general manager at East Hills said. “We try to do fun and free events with many activities so families can bring their kids out and have a good time without having to spend all their money.”
East Hills Shopping Center also partnered with the Glass Express Corvette Club for the second year where families were able to go trick-or-treating from various corvette cars.
“We enjoy coming to this every year and interacting with these kids at Boo Bash,” Jack Bidding, member of the Glass Express Corvette Club said. “It was a tremendous success last year and this year even greater. It’s just a lovely opportunity to bring kids by for a safe treat as well as a reason to expose them to some corvettes too.”
East Hills manager Lindsey Davis says Boo Bash will be a family fun-filled event for years to come.
“Every year boo bash is just a little bit different,” she said. “Some years we have some of the activities both indoors and outdoors but, this year we planned all activities inside so next year who knows what’s to come. What we do know is that it will be fun for the family and free for anyone to come enjoy.”
