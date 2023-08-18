For 26 years, Trails West! was one of the staples of summertime in St. Joseph.
The weekendlong event put together by the Allied Arts Council debuted 30 years ago in 1993 as the sesquicentennial celebration for the city. The event brought thousands Downtown every August, with a weekend full of art, music and community.
The highlight of the weekend for many was the live music, as several rising stars came to the city for a night. Among the acts included Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan and arguably most notably, a young Taylor Swift.
Booking Swift was perfect timing because she only grew in popularity after being selected for the event.
"Swift was not the headline, Craig Morgan was," said Teresa Fankhauser, executive director of Allied Arts. "But by the time she got here, she was more well known and her popularity was just tremendous. We had kids all over, as far as South Dakota, Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas and Illinois coming to see."
The weekend was more than just music, as many artists and vendors came to make to make it such a major community event.
With the event taking place in mid-August, weather was always a wild card. A couple years saw the main acts get canceled due to weather, and momentum and money started to go away, marking the beginning of the end of Trails West!
"We never had any cancellations," Fankhauser said. "We had one or two, but then all of a sudden we were having that issue. That's disappointing because we still had to pay the money no matter what."
The event officially came to a close in 2018, but with all the fond memories, moments, first dates and more that Trails West! provided, many would love to see the event return.
As of now, that is not in Allied Arts plans.
"It holds a special place in everybody's heart and it holds a special place in my heart," Fankhauser said. "As a nonprofit organization, we have to be able to pay our bills. The risk became too great for us to be able to continue."
It was a wonderful event, when it was free & free from big time greed, but as usual the powers that be got greedy & it went downhill very fast, until it was run into the ground.
