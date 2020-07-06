A ruling last week by the highest court in the land partly invalidated a constitutional principle in effect in much of the nation, including in the Show Me State, in a way that could benefit local religious schools.
The majority opinion in Espinoza v. Montana Department of Revenue, deemed unconstitutional a certain application of the Blaine Amendment, which has been written into the constitutions of Big Sky Country, the State of Missouri, and 36 others since the mid-19th century. The ruling was authored by U.S. Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. in a 5-4 decision that fell along ideological lines.
“Here, the application ... excludes religious schools from public benefits solely because of religious status,” Roberts wrote. “As a result, strict scrutiny applies.”
In 2015, Montana set up tax credits to fund private school tuition scholarships, but not religious academies, citing its Blaine Amendment. Because of the Espinoza case, which applies nationwide, any funding system of this kind in Missouri would have to fund all private schools — regardless of religious background. Funding for public schools is not affected.
“The Supreme Court puts no obligation on Missouri to come up with such a system,” said Joshua Mercer, spokesman for Catholic Vote, a nonprofit advocacy group based in Madison, Wisconsin. “So right now, there will be no extra dollars in place for the fall. But if it did (set it up), it can’t exclude religious schools.”
The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, in response to inquiries about the ruling, said that a process is underway to ensure the public and private schools that the department regulates will remain in compliance with federal law. Principal Danny Maggart of St. Joseph Christian School said on Tuesday that he was unaware of any direct implications from the ruling for institutions like his school.
Catholic groups have long criticized the Blaine Amendment, named for U.S. Sen. James G. Blaine, a Republican from Maine, who served in Congress from 1863 to 1881. According to the National Catholic Education Association, Catholic schools reported a nationwide enrollment of more than 2.3 million in 2012. From the time secular, public education became established as a standard within the U.S., the Roman Catholic Church has been the largest private educator in the nation.
At the time the amendment became common in the U.S. on the state level, “secular” public and private schools often included Protestant prayer and theological instruction as part of the curriculum. Not until landmark Supreme Court rulings in the early 1960s was a national ban established against prayer organized and promoted by public schools.
Critics of the Blaine Amendment have held that by promoting Protestant theology in most schools, and by depriving Catholic schools of public funds, a discriminatory purpose was established. In contemporary times, conflicts between those who promote any kind of religious activity in school, versus those who want an entirely secular education environment, have become more common.
“We absolutely think it was anti-religious in origin,” Mercer said of the Blaine Amendment, adding that it is fortunate in his view that the Blaine Amendment did not become federal law, else this Supreme Court ruling may not have been possible. An effort to write it in to the U.S. Constitution failed in 1875.
The four dissenting justices in the Espinoza case held that funding for religious schools is improper and that prohibiting it doesn’t inhibit the free exercise of religion. The Freedom from Religion Foundation went further, arguing that Espinoza sets up a direct pipeline from U.S. taxpayers’ wallets to church coffers. Whether it pays for education or not, the FFRF holds, that is improper.
“(Tuesday’s) ruling eviscerates a founding principle of our secular republic — that citizens must not be taxed to support religion,” the group said in a social media statement.