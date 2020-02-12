For five years Cup of Joe has provided a platform to showcase area entrepreneurs and connect them with supporters and community members.
On Wednesday morning, Cup of Joe brought back six presenters to share their success stories and how the meetings have helped them grow.
The presenters at the event at the East Hills Library, included Isaac Collins, Yogurtini owner, Bill Becker with MK Minerals, Heidi Klamm, owner of Baked by Heidi, Joe Lane, Joetown Mini Golf owner, Jessica Estes, owner of AR Workshop and Matt Wieners and Bruce Baker with Axe Factor.
Annette Weeks, director of the center for entrepreneurship at Missouri Western State University, said all the presenters have spoken before but had the opportunity to share more about their success.
"It's joyful to see those that started out with just an idea have presented and now come as a success story and they're an integral part of our community," Weeks said.
Weeks said throughout the past five years Cup of Joe has had more than 480 entrepreneurs present, and the group plans to continue expanding.
"Their voices have been heard and people have connected to their stories, and that's the intent of Cup of Joe," Weeks said.
Isaac Collins was a student at Missouri Western and worked with Weeks on his business plans while he was in school. He is now the owner of two Yogurtini locations.
"They do a good job at asking the hard questions and the things that make you think and don't sugar coat it, so Cup of Joe is incredibly valuable with helping you along your journey and filling in the gaps," said Collins, whose business sells self-serve frozen yogurt.
Collins provided a powerful lesson to the group regarding how to know when to walk away from a business, as he did with his other venture, Serv Nutrition.
"That's not what you want to hear, that someone closed up shop. However, sometimes success is actually stepping away from a business that isn't serving you anymore or you can't serve anymore," Collins said. "We stepped away two months ago and it's been the best decision that we've made."
Collins is planning on opening two more Yogurtini locations and wants to come back to Cup of Joe and continue giving advice to other entrepreneurs.
Weeks believes Cup of Joe gives individuals positive guidance even when they're still in school and deciding what they want their career to look like.
"It's a good way for people to integrate with entrepreneurs even before they become an entrepreneur and begin to learn before launching your own business," Weeks said.
Anyone interested can join Cup of Joe at 8:30 a.m. Wednesdays during regularly scheduled meetings at East Hills Library. The meetings also can be watched on Facebook live.