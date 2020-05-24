An ongoing project to save money through making city facilities more energy efficient eventually could lead to smaller sewer bills.
Phase One of the Schneider Electric energy savings project finished earlier this year, and it is over performing, according to city officials.
The project was approved more than a year ago and so far has involved upgrades to City Hall, the Missouri Theater and other public buildings. Work has included improvements to lighting, HVAC systems, plumbing and insulation.
Phase One cost nearly $5 million to implement, but it was expected to save more than $6 million. In its first two months, it has saved the city nearly $70,000 more than what was previously estimated.
Public Works Director Andy Clements said the savings pay off the projects and the extra goes back into the fund balance. He predicts more unexpected savings from Phase One and said the city is at "no risk" of losing money.
"Under the contract if, for some reason, there was a bad guess of what the savings would be, Schneider's on the hook then to cut a check for the difference for the duration of the contract, which is 15 years," Clements said.
Last week, the City Council saw a presentation from Schneider Electric's Peter Hinkle who said the city is on track for big savings. The city also saw a rebate check from utility companies presented by Schneider for more than $78,000.
Clements said many utility companies offer rebates if work is completed to become more energy efficient.
"Many of them have state-approved programs where, if an owner will make improvements to an energy conservation effort and prove they are done correctly, they will then rebate a certain amount of money," he said.
Phase Two, which could see an analyzation step begin next month, will involve making energy-friendly upgrades at the water protection facility, which treats all of St. Joseph's wastewater.
"We've been looking for awhile at big energy consumers, like blowers and along those lines, and those have certainly the opportunity, with some new technology, to really make some investments there to save money," Clements said.
The phase could involve electrical systems upgrades, replacements of major equipment and new gas piping and further reuse of methane gases caught on site.
Clements said these upgrades eventually could lead to an decrease in sewer rates as the projects are paid off.