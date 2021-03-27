When an extreme winter storm tore through Texas earlier this year, the widespread power outages that followed put a microscope on how electricity is produced and generated.
A state that prides itself on its critical role in the energy economy, both as a source of traditional fossil fuel energy sources like oil and a growing hotspot for renewables like wind and solar, had its electric grid completely crippled for days. Stories emerged of customers being billed thousands of dollars for using the state’s limited supply of electricity in the storm’s aftermath. The situation became a flashpoint for a longer-running debate in the state (and beyond) over whether renewables or fossil fuels were a more dependable source of energy.
Despite the renewed political back and forth over energy production in the wake of the Texas storm, the overall trends in the U.S. energy sector are undeniable: renewables will be the fastest-growing contributor to electricity production in the U.S. in the decades to come. Government incentives and technological advancements in the renewable sector have lowered costs and improved reliability in recent years, and low costs will spur increased adoption of the newer technologies.
In terms of cost, Missouri ranks 28, with an average cost of 9.68¢ per kWh, making an average monthly bill about $117.82.
Having lived in Texas for 12 years, which ranks at 9 with 11.76¢ per kWh, St. Joseph resident Bill Young said he’s not too surprised to hear that the Show-Me State is a bit cheaper.
“Some of those electric bills in Texas were absolutely brutal, especially in the dead of summer. I think mine are a little cheaper here, but it’s not like we’re getting clearance prices,” he said, laughing.
In February, residents in both Texas and Missouri saw their electricity bills go up because of a week of frigid temperatures that led to rolling blackouts and calls for less electricity usage. A representative from electric service company Evergy was quick to point out it did not mean a raise in electricity prices.
“Because of the extreme cold, many furnaces were working harder just to maintain either the same temperature you usually have at your house or even working harder to keep you at that little bit cooler temperature,” Gina Penzig, manager of external communications at Evergy, said.
Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration shows that renewables currently represent around 21% of electricity generated in the U.S. By 2050, that figure is expected to double. Meanwhile, natural gas will decline slightly from 40% to 36% of electricity production over the same span. And the respective shares of electricity generated from nuclear and coal will be nearly cut in half.
The increased use of renewable sources also will pass on savings to consumers. The cost of electricity is also projected to decline in the next three decades, albeit gradually. The 2021 cost of electricity per kilowatt-hour currently averages around 10.5 cents across all sectors. That number will drop to 9.6 cents by 2050.
And this trend will not be limited to any one sector: cost projections for electricity in the residential, commercial, industrial and transportation sectors all show the same downward trend. Customers can expect to see a reduction in retail prices across the energy sector spectrum as the cost of electricity generation declines.
Some parts of the country could feel more of the benefit than others as costs decline. By one measure, the average monthly residential electricity bill, most of those beneficiaries will be in the Southeastern U.S. The main factor driving costs in the Southeast is greater use of electricity throughout the year compared to other regions. Warmer weather in the summer means high bills from air conditioning, and in the winter, Southeastern households are more likely to heat their homes with electricity than with other sources like natural gas or fuel oil. While these factors suggest that consumption levels will remain high, customers in the Southeast will benefit from electricity’s lower unit costs.
Another way to evaluate the different costs between states is to look at the average per kilowatt-hour cost of electricity across all sectors. On this measure, one of the key factors driving disparities between states is whether the state must import fuel or energy to supply their electricity. The most expensive states include the geographically remote Hawaii and Alaska, along with New England states that have largely retired old coal and nuclear facilities in recent years and rely on imported natural gas for electricity. In contrast, states where electricity prices across sectors are cheap tend to have nearby resources for electricity production, whether that be natural gas, coal or a strong renewables sector.
To find the states with the most and least expensive electricity, researchers at Porch used information from the U.S. Energy Information Administration and ranked states based on the average electricity price for all sectors in cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh). In the event of a tie, the state with the greater residential price for electricity was ranked higher.
News-Press NOW reporter Andrew Gaug contributed to this story. He can be reached at andrew.gaug@newspressnow.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.