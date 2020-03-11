Hundreds of families in the greater St. Joseph area receive utility assistance through Community Action Partnership in accordance with Low Income Home Energy Assistance.
Between Nov. 1 and March 31, heat-related services aren't supposed to be disconnected in Missouri. Shortly after the end of March, the energy assistance application period ends.
Trenisha Thomas is the direct client service manager at CAP and LIHEAP, which means she reviews and approves applications sent in from Andrew, Buchanan, Clinton and DeKalb counties.
“We’ve been working all winter on trying to get people turned back on that have been disconnected and trying to stop disconnect notices,” Thomas said. “If a family is receiving food stamps, they are more likely to qualify for our program.”
Some of the 1,143 households that have received assistance from CAP as of February have expressed relief at being able to afford things like glasses, car maintenance and even Christmas gifts.
“It takes a big headache off of them,” Thomas said. “Especially when there’s little kids, and, you know, there’s holidays, and schools and sports.”
Some households have incurred large utility bills from lack of payment, and CAP can help pay that amount if a person falls within poverty guidelines regarding their income and the size of their household.
To qualify, applicants need to show CAP an electric or gas bill or at least have their utility account number. They also need to have their Social Security cards and photo IDs for all of the individuals living in the household, as well as a recent pay stub or notice that the family is receiving food stamps.
CAP takes walk-ins from 8 a.m. through 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday at 817 Monterey St.
Spire and Evergy will work with homeowners who want to catch up on their outstanding utility bills by allowing them to make budgeted payments. However, if an individual misses a monthly payment then they will again owe the full amount.
Members of the community who are curious if they qualify for energy assistance are encouraged to contact CAP sooner than later, because in April applications will no longer be processed. However, CAP will still accept them and can begin registering applicants again on June 1.
A second program known as ECIP, which stands for Emergency Crisis Intervention Program, can help families that have had their utility service disconnected.