A local business ending its recycling service has left some St. Joseph residents concerned about how to keep key environmental resalvaging efforts going.
ABC Disposal recently announced to customers that it is ending its curbside recycling service. The company sent out a letter to customers detailing why it was stopping the service in the next month. ABC was the only recycling pick-up service offered in St. Joseph.
ABC Disposal declined to comment for this story, but customer Emily Fite worries it’s no longer financially beneficial.
“When we got the letter that they were discontinuing the service, we were very disappointed because we’ve relied on that heavily for several years now,” Fite said.
Fite is a part of St. Joseph Ecumenical Eco-Justice group and said many of the members and customers are thinking about alternatives. St. Joseph has a recycling center at 3405 S. Belt Highway, but Fite believes not everyone can make it there often.
“There’s a certain community out there that’s devoted to recycling, so I will make it work one way or another, but it will be very difficult for me so I’d be willing to pay more for someone to come and do curbside recycling,” Fite said.
Along with Fite, Ariel Roads Buback made a post on Facebook that she would take a price hike or recruit new customers to help make the business viable.
“I was very sorry to see that go, because before that I was trucking various recyclable to various sites around town trying to get them back into the system,” Buback said.
Buback received a large amount of feedback by community members agreeing that they’d also pay more, but the service is still planning on ending. Buback agrees with Fite that even though the recycling center is available, it shouldn’t be the only source.
“For recycling to succeed, it needs to be accessible and easy for people to do,” Buback said.
Krista Kiger, EEJ treasurer, encourages residents to utilize the recycling center and said it’s provided by city taxes.
“If you have a neighborhood group, maybe one person takes the recycling for several folks in the neighborhood in that month and then somebody else does it another month,” Kiger said.
Another aspect Kiger wants people to consider while dealing with recycling is working to limit the amount of recyclable material being used.
“Think about all of the things that you have in your home that are throw away and how can you replace those things with things that you can use again and again,” Kiger said.
Kiger and Fite both hope the Mayor’s Sustainable Environment Advisory Committee can make some suggestions and put new plans in place for recycling.
“I would hope that the city of St. Joseph might evaluate that as a council to figure out how we can offer curbside recycling to the entire city,” Fite said.