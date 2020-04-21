Woman found in wooded ravine
The Nodaway County Sheriff's Office and other agencies located an endangered woman on Tuesday.

 Photo provided by The Nodaway County Sheriff's Office

The Nodaway County Sheriff's Office lead an operation to locate an  endangered woman Tuesday morning.

According to a press release, at 7:12 a.m. the Nodaway County Sheriff's Office was called to the area of 190th Street and Hawk Road. A woman had gone missing and her vehicle was found on a pond dam in a field.

Once deputies and the sheriff assessed the scene, additional resources were requested. In addition to the Nodaway County Sheriff's K-9 Bolt, the Maryville Police provided a drone and an ATV, and the Midwest Regional Dive Team assisted with the ground search "as they could provide the capability to search the water should that be necessary," the statement read.

Searchers located the injured woman around 10:17 a.m. She was found in a ditch in a wooded ravine.

The woman was transported to Mosaic Medical Center in Maryville.

