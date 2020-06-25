Kids can spend part of their summer at Mosaic Life Care Foundation’s summer STEAM Camps, complete with safety precautions.
Mosaic Life Care Foundation is hosting STEAM Camps at emPowerU in St. Joseph and Think Ahead Works in King City, Missouri, July 13 through 31. The foundation will follow appropriate guidelines with campers and staff, including taking temperatures, wearing face masks, social distancing and providing hand-sanitizing stations.
“We are excited to offer our STEAM Camps this year,” Devran Brower, director of program operations, said. “We surveyed past participants and community members and received good encouragement to move forward with appropriate guidelines.”
The summer camps are designed for students entering grades 3 to 8 to create and develop an interest in science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics. This year’s camp theme is aviation.
Eight camps are offered, including a new one where participants experience coding and flying drones. 2020 STEAM Camp offerings include: Advanced LEGO Powered Machines, Coding Drones, LEGO EV3 Robotics, LEGO Powered Machines, LEGO WeDo 2.0 Robotics, Science of Flight, TYNKER Coding and Virtual Reality Explorers.
All sessions feature hands-on activities led by trained facilitators. Participants will build machines, vehicles, tools, contraptions and robots. They will also learn how to program their robots to perform a variety of maneuvers.
Mosaic Life Care Foundation is also hosting Camp Invention this summer at emPowerU July 6 to 10. Camp Invention is a week-long event with lessons that explore connections between science, technology, engineering and innovation.
For more information and for online registration, visit www.mlcfoundation.com/what-we-do/programs/steam-camps/.