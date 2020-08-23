The environment at emPowerU is special, and with the recent announcement of free programs for school districts in St. Joseph and the surrounding area, more students will be able to experience it.
Written on the walls of the 2,728-square-foot central room are words like “create, collaborate, innovate and explore” and other inspiring terms. It has stadium style seating for 164 and can be used for presentations with a podium and ceiling-mounted projector.
And that’s only one of the facility’s dozen or so rooms.
emPowerU is part of the Mosaic Life Care Foundation, which last Wednesday announced it will make the facility available for free to school districts in Northwest Missouri and the counties that share a border with the area in Nebraska, Iowa and Kansas for the next five years.
Bill Grimwood has served as the chair of the Mosaic Life Care Foundation Board of Trustees for the past two years. He said the decision was made after endowment funds of around $2 million were identified.
One of those programs, "Civic Engagement Immersions" encompasses three circuits -- learn, empower and serve.
“Civic engagement allows sixth-graders to come in and to learn about how a city government works,” Grimwood said. “They have different issues, whether it's smoking in schools, or whether it's energy drinks being offered to young kids.”
The kids look at the pros and cons behind the issues at hand and then strategize ways to incentivize change and eventually present their ideas to a mock city council.
Both the civic engagement and the other free program, e2 fellowship, are aimed at producing more leaders in the community.
The e2 fellowship pairs two high school students with an adult sponsor, and they meet four times throughout the academic year.
“The environment provides education and empowers. That is our theme, that is our goal and we feel that the more education a student has, the better they're going to be in life,” Grimwood said.
EmpowerU also offers a whole host of STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics) camps over the summer, which cost $125 per week.
Coding drones, the science of flight, robotics and virtual reality are just a few of the camps offered.
"If you have not been down to emPowerU, come down to Downtown St. Joe, and get a tour. It’s an amazing facility and it offers a great learning experience for our kids,” Grimwood said.
Grimwood is also the chief information officer at Hillyard Inc, Chemicals.
Inquiries on programs offered at emPowerU can be directed to Devran Brower, director of program operations, at 816-271-7910.