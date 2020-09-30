Emotional last day for downtown YMCA

Despite being its last day of operation, the parking lot at the Downtown YMCA was full of cars and patrons were getting in one last swim or basketball game Wednesday.
The YMCA board of directors elected to close the facility as of Oct. 1 due to financial issues, including needed costly repairs. On Wednesday, many employees and patrons shared memories they've had at the location over the years.
"It's an emotional transition because it's always sad to end a chapter of something, and that's essentially what's happening here today," Sue White, St. Joseph YMCA CEO, said.
White said the YMCA was able to keep many of its employees through the transition and some will work at the east side Campus Family location.
On the last day, one patron decided to cancel his membership due to the Downtown location closing, but most members said they plan to continue with the YMCA its other location.
"We have many people that are keeping their memberships and then we are working on an arrangement so we have some usage at the Missouri Western State University pool," White said.
One of the biggest losses with the Downtown location closing is the swimming pool, which the Campus Family location does not have. However, the YMCA has partnered with the city and Missouri Western to continue to provide some aquatic services.
Staff members were handing out an overview draft of what the pool services look like at the university, which includes shared times of the pool. The agreement is still in the initial stages and is in effect from October to the end of December and will be evaluated each month.
Pool hours for YMCA members at Missouri Western will begin this Friday with tours from 9:30 to 11 a.m. and classes will begin on Oct. 5.
Even though many are grateful to have the option to continue swimming at a different pool, it still is not the same.
"I think whenever you come to a point where we are right now you realize how thankful you are for the people who have committed so many years to the YMCA the donors, the staff, the members and we know a lot of memories have been here, a lot of history has been here and our goal is to see what the YMCA needs to look like for our future," White said.