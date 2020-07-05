The holiday weekend remained fairly safe and festive as several celebrated throughout the day, but as the evening settled in, one person was sent to the hospital on Saturday night after a fight broke out at Brittany Village.
Sergeant Keith Dudley said around 11:30 p.m police were sent out to the 1600 Block of North 36th Street after receiving a call that there was a large fight with several subjects when a stabbing occurred. Upon arrival, there was one subject who was seriously injured.
“Officers got there and there were a lot of subjects,” Dudley said. “Several subjects had some blunt force trauma, some minor cuts. They didn’t get a whole lot of cooperation from the people involved. They did determine that there was one male who got a pretty significant — what appeared to be a — knife cut on his arm, with some pretty substantial bleeding. The person had a cut to the arm, which may have damaged an artery, and was also stabbed in the back. The injured person was transported by ambulance to the hospital and was rushed into surgery."
Dudley said that it is unclear at this time what started this altercation but that several subjects were intoxicated when police arrived. Police have one suspect in custody at this time. If anyone has more information regarding the incident, they are encouraged to reach out to the TIPS hotline.
A little bit later in the evening, police received a call for possible shots fired in the area of 1300 Fredrick Avenue. The call was made saying that a male had shot off several rounds, which resulted in an altercation due to the fact that there were children outside. When police arrived at the scene, no suspect was identified but there was some evidence that shots had been fired. Dudley said there was no evidence that anything was struck by the shots.
Dudley said that compared to previous years, police had less DWI’s through the night and he thought people were being more responsible as far as their driving. He said they also had several fireworks calls like normal, but he felt there were more calls and there were more people participating in the holiday.
“It did seem like there were a lot more fireworks being shot,” Dudley said. “I think people were finally glad that the restrictions had been lifted and that they had an opportunity to go out and do some things.”
Mosaic Life Care saw several patients throughout the evening as well. Public Relations Officer Joey Austin said that they knew it’d be a busy holiday.
“Since the Fourth of July fell on a Saturday, we anticipated a busy weekend,” Austin said. “We always hope everyone safely enjoys fireworks, however we did treat multiple fireworks injuries with some that resulted in transfers for more specialized care.”
Austin said that despite COVID-19 guidelines being in place, Mosaic managed to stay a safe place for those who visited and that they were ready to provide medical care.
“Mosaic is always ready to provide excellent medical care, any day of the year,” Austin said. “We have ample supplies and staff to safely care for the communities we serve.”