A pipe that carries stormwater and sewage to the river has seen major fixes, but it will continue to be worked on for weeks after flood damage was discovered earlier this year.
The Charles Street Outfall, a 390-fott long, 10-foot-wide structure that runs under the city and the BNSF railroad tracks, was in danger of shifting or collapsing after being submerged by the Missouri River for nearly nine months, according to St. Joseph public works department officials.
Last month, the St. Joseph City Council approved a contract with SAK Construction for $1.2 million to repair massive cracks discovered along the length of the pipe.
Public Works Director Andy Clements said the process of filling those cracks, some of which were so deep that dirt could be seen through them, has been completed.
"They've finished the grouting process," Clements said. "We've got the equipment mobilized to begin the lining. It's going to take multiple passes to do that. Probably the next phase is going to be about five weeks long then we'll be done."
The lining process will take multiple passes to complete, but Clements said the pipe is now stable thanks to the grouting.
The river is predicted to rise in the next few weeks, but the lining process can be resumed later if the pipe is submerged.
The city is still looking into whether or not FEMA funds could provide a 75% reimbursement, since the pipe was damaged during last year's flooding events.
The pipe was inspected in late 2018 or early 2019 and, according to the city, none of this damage was present.