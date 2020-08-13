The St. Joseph City Council was presented with data that showed the weekly average of local cases of COVID-19 moving up.
During Thursday's pandemic update work session, Dr. Gary Clapp, a chemistry professor at Missouri Western State University who has been supplying the council with data and graphs on local numbers, said the weekly trend is up, but the 10-day and 14-day graphs have been staying steady or trending downward.
Clapp said the weekly average hasn't quite affected the longer-term graphs, which typically dictate emergency mandates, but it is going up.
"We're kind of going in the wrong direction," he told the council. "We don't like to see that, but the last few days of nine, 10, 11 and then 10 (new cases) again today will just continue to push us in a positive direction."
Currently, the city of St. Joseph is under an emergency order that requires mask use in retail stores of 10,000 square feet or more. While that rule is not changing at this time, the council could decide to make the order a regular ordinance instead of an emergency item.
Councilmember Madison Davis has been pushing to make an ordinance for over a month in order to make the process more public. The emergency order is set by the mayor, but an ordinance is voted in by the entire council at a public meeting, and can be changed by any member in open sessions.
In a July 16 work session, Davis expressed concern over the difficulty citizens had in keeping up with the decisions on masks due to the fact they were being made in the weekly video conference meetings.
“We’re continuing to have meetings and make decisions where the public is not able to comment,” Davis said. “Last week, we made it a vote before the public even had a chance to comment, and today we’re making motions in a meeting where there isn’t even official motions taken. It’s completely ridiculous.”
This week, most seemed in favor of creating an ordinance to take the emergency order's place.
"After awhile with the emergency order, you kind of wonder if it's still an emergency in the legal sense," Mayor Bill McMurray said during the work session. "I mean, of course it's an emergency, we have cases rising, but it looks like we're going to be in this for a while so we might as well put this in ordinance form, as Madison suggested. If something crazy happens, I can always issue another mayoral order."
McMurray told News-Press NOW that the weekly rise in cases is cause for concern, but the low number of hospitalizations is a good sign.
"We need to watch that seven-day line, but overall we still have a very small number of people in the hospital," McMurray said. "That's a key metric to watch: the hospitalizations."
According to the city, there were 12 patients in the hospital for COVID-19 on Thursday, an increase of two over Wednesday, and one of those patients is on a ventilator.
The city also is expecting new cases with the start of the school year. Clapp said Missouri Western also is expecting an uptick, and is prepared to move to virtual learning in the event of a major outbreak.
Davis suggested that students who are coming to campus from outside of the community quarantine before being around other students, a proposal Clapp said he would pass along to other university officials.
Councilmember Kent O'Dell questioned whether it may be time to further the mask mandate by requiring them in more places due to the rise in recent cases and the expected rise from classes. The order is not changing at this time.
The emergency order is set to expire on Sept. 11 and could be voted in as an ordinance next month before that. The council will be able to modify that ordinance through motions and votes like any other.