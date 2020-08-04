Republican Dean Wilson will appear on the November general election ballot after coming out on top in Tuesday's primary for the Buchanan County assessor race.
Wilson defeated opponents Alexis Crump and Jeff King with 4,503 votes, more than 51.3% of the votes cast. King ended up with 2,447 votes, and Crump earned 1,824.
"I'm very excited," Wilson said. "This is the first time I've ever ran for office and I wasn't sure what to expect. Most of the night was spent pretty well unsure of what would happen, but I'm very happy with the results."
Wilson currently is employed with Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp. and has been in real estate for 25 years, with 20 as a state-certified appraiser.
He told News-Press NOW last month that he believes that experience will make him a good candidate throughout the race and, if elected this fall, he will be a fair and open assessor.
“I want to make sure everybody has a fair tax assessment,” Wilson said at that time. “I just wanted to make sure somebody in the office had the experience necessary, and with my history involved in that I thought I would be a good candidate.”
After his victory on Tuesday, Wilson said he had a lot of good support to help him campaign.
"I had a lot of help from a lot of family and a lot of friends and a lot of support from people out there and I just wanted to say thanks to all of them," Wilson said.
He plans to take a two-week break from campaigning and then resume meeting people and knocking on doors to prepare for the next step.
Wilson will face Democrat Chad Farrow in the November general election. Farrow ran unopposed in the primary.