Buchanan County Clerk Mary Baack-Garvey said as of the 11 a.m. call-ins from the polls is just above 7% for the August primary election which she said is on par with where the numbers were four years ago during the primary.
Baack-Garvey said she expects voter turnout to be around 30%, which she said is a normal rate. She said mail-in and absentee voting was not up that much, but she expects an increase come the general election in November.
Baack-Garvey said the same precautions that were taken in the June election are being taken now which included six-feet social distancing, sanitizing pens, wiping down Ipads, and masks being available for anyone who needs them.
News-Press Now will have more as the day continues.