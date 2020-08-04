voting image

Voting being done at the Downtown Visitors Bureau in St. Joseph. As of now voting is on pace to be similar turnout as four years ago.

 By Clayton Anderson News-Press NOW

Buchanan County Clerk Mary Baack-Garvey said as of the 11 a.m. call-ins from the polls is just above 7% for the August primary election which she said is on par with where the numbers were four years ago during the primary. 

Baack-Garvey said she expects voter turnout to be around 30%, which she said is a normal rate. She said mail-in and absentee voting was not up that much, but she expects an increase come the general election in November. 

Baack-Garvey said the same precautions that were taken in the June election are being taken now which included six-feet social distancing, sanitizing pens, wiping down Ipads, and masks being available for anyone who needs them. 

