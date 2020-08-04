Dean VanSchoiack will represent the Republican party for the Missouri House of Representatives District 9 seat in the November general election.
Vanschoiack won with 56.8% of votes in Buchanan and Andrew counties. Tina Goodrick earned 43.2% of the votes. The current holder of the seat, Rep. Sheila Solon, is term-limited this year.
"I want to thank everybody in Andrew and Buchanan counties for supporting me and voting for me. I really appreciate all the hard work that people have done for me," VanSchoiack said. "It's an honor to be so thought of and I look forward to serving everyone in Jefferson City.”
VanSchoiack narrowly lost in Buchanan County but carried Andrew County by a wide enough margin to capture the primary victory. The district includes all of Andrew County and eastern Buchanan County.
Tuesday night, VanSchoiack was celebrating at a party with close friends and family in Savannah, Missouri. He said he is taking in the moment and enjoying it until it's time to head back to the campaign trail.
“We'll start hitting the campaign trail and getting signs back up and going door to door,” he said.
VanSchoiack will be on the November ballot opposing the Democratic nominee, Karen Planalp. She was unopposed on Tuesday's ballot.