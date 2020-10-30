Name: Sam Graves
Party: Republican
Background: Incumbent congressman
Platform: To advance a bill that would help the airline industry during the coronavirus pandemic and advance a bipartisan bill from the committee he sits on regarding surface transportation. He also seeks to advance conservative values when dealing with the coronavirus.
Name: Dr. Gena Ross
Party: Democrat
Background: Advanced studies in public policy.
Platform: To run a successful campaign in a district often overlooked by the major party apparatus. Ross seeks to bring people together while advancing progressive policies and advocating for minority voices.
Name: Jim Higgins
Party: Libertarian
Background: Ohio University; retired civil engineer and systems analyst; candidate for office dating back to the 1990s.
Platform: Follows the Libertarian playbook of reducing the size and interference of government and belief that government’s primary responsibility is “protecting people from force and fraud.”