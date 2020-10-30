De La Isla LaTurner
Mayor Michelle De La Isla, left, of Topeka, Kansas, won the largely uncontested Democratic nomination for the Second Congressional District in August. Opposing her is Republican State Treasurer Jake LaTurner, who defeated incumbent U.S. Rep. Steve Watkins in the GOP primary.

 Courtesy photos

Name: Jake LaTurner

Party: Republican

Background: Currently serving his first full term as Kansas state treasurer. Former

Kansas

state senator representing Pittsburg and southeast Kansas.

Platform: LaTurner’s No. 1 priority has been focused around family values and fiscal conservatism, and he denounces his opposition’s vales of pro-choice and expansive federal investment in the economy.

Name: Michelle De La Isla

Party: Democrat

Background: Currently serving as the mayor of Topeka, Kansas. Nonprofit professional who originates from New York, growing up in Puerto Rico.

Platform: De La Isla’s No. 1 priority is intervening in the economic malaise suffered by families and businesses by passing major new federal stimulus spending. She also defends the health policy landmark Affordable Care Act.

Name: Robert Garrard

Party: Libertarian

Background: Garrard has a limited campaign presence online and elsewhere. He was the Libertarian Party of Kansas nominee for U.S. Senate in 2016.

Platform: No information is available about Garrard’s personal priorities, but the Libertarian Party advances restraining government interference in all private affairs, social and economic, and reduced U.S. interventions overseas.

