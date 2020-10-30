Name: Jake LaTurner
Party: Republican
Background: Currently serving his first full term as Kansas state treasurer. Former
Kansas
state senator representing Pittsburg and southeast Kansas.
Platform: LaTurner’s No. 1 priority has been focused around family values and fiscal conservatism, and he denounces his opposition’s vales of pro-choice and expansive federal investment in the economy.
Name: Michelle De La Isla
Party: Democrat
Background: Currently serving as the mayor of Topeka, Kansas. Nonprofit professional who originates from New York, growing up in Puerto Rico.
Platform: De La Isla’s No. 1 priority is intervening in the economic malaise suffered by families and businesses by passing major new federal stimulus spending. She also defends the health policy landmark Affordable Care Act.
Name: Robert Garrard
Party: Libertarian
Background: Garrard has a limited campaign presence online and elsewhere. He was the Libertarian Party of Kansas nominee for U.S. Senate in 2016.
Platform: No information is available about Garrard’s personal priorities, but the Libertarian Party advances restraining government interference in all private affairs, social and economic, and reduced U.S. interventions overseas.