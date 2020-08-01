Name: Sam Graves
Residence: Tarkio, Missouri
Party: Republican
Background: University of Missouri (agronomy); farmer; Missouri Senate; U.S. House since 2001.
Platform: Supports gun rights, strong national defense, reduction of federal regulations to create jobs, strengthening the nation's infrastructure, replacing income tax with a national sales tax.
Name: Chris Ryan
Residence: Liberty, Missouri
Party: Republican
Background: Park University degree in public administration; served in U.S. Marines; candidate for 6th District seat in 2012, 2014 and 2016.
Platform: National debt, securing the nation’s borders, taking care of veterans and self-imposition of term limits.
Name: Henry Martin
Residence: Kansas City, Missouri
Party: Democrat
Background: Army veteran, served in Iraq; National Guard; math teacher, coach and school administrator.
Platform: Justice reform, infrastructure, health care and expansion of internet broadband.
Name: Dr. Gena Ross
Residence: Platte City, Missouri
Party: Democrat
Background: Minneapolis native; doctorate in public policy and administration from Walden University; teaches at Kansas City, Kansas, Community College.
Platform: Infrastructure, health care, education, expansion of internet broadband, public engagement, increase in federal minimum wage.
Name: Charles West
Residence: Canton, Missouri
Party: Democrat
Background: Culver-Stockton College; account manager for electrical contracting company; member Clark County school board.
Platform: Education, health care, infrastructure, jobs and working together for the common good regardless of partisan ties.
Name: Donald Robert Sartain
Residence: St. Joseph, Missouri
Party: Democrat
Background: Army veteran and National Guard, lifelong Missourian who has lived in the 6th District since 1980.
Platform: Reduce the national debt, balance the federal budget, institute a progressive tax structure, limit congressional terms.
Name: Jim Higgins
Residence: St. Louis, Missouri
Party: Libertarian
Background: Ohio University; retired civil engineer and systems analyst; candidate for office dating back to the 1990s, most recently for St. Louis County Council in 2019.
Platform: Follows the Libertarian playbook of reducing the size and interference of government and belief that government's primary responsibility is "protecting people from force and fraud."