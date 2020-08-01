Name: Michelle De La Isla
Residence: Topeka, Kansas
Party: Democrat
Background: Born in New York, raised in Puerto Rico; Wichita State University; financial literacy teacher; advocate for downtown redevelopment; mayor of Topeka.
Platform: Supports access to health care, funding Medicaid expansion, investing in early childhood education, boosting rural broadband and strengthening borders while pursuing immigration reform.
Name: James Windholz
Residence: Lawrence, Kansas
Party: Democrat
Background: Lawrence native; carpenter; University of Kansas graduate and graduate student (political science).
Platform: Supports the Green New Deal, justice system reform, assistance to immigrants and refugees, universal health care and a decrease in defense spending.
Name: Steve Watkins
Residence: Topeka, Kansas
Party: Republican
Background: U.S. Military Academy; master's degrees at MIT and Harvard; Army captain served in Afghanistan; defense contractor; U.S. House since 2019.
Platform: Building economy through entrepreneurship and reduction of regulations, securing borders, fighting global terrorism and improving benefits for veterans.
Name: Jake LaTurner
Residence: Topeka, Kansas
Party: Republican
Background: Pittsburg State University; elected twice to Kansas Senate; Kansas state treasurer since 2017.
Platform: Addressing the national debt, building a border wall, work requirements for welfare recipients, safeguards for the Second Amendment and protections for religious freedom.
Name: Dennis Taylor
Residence: Topeka, Kansas
Party: Republican
Background: Law and business degrees Drake University and UMKC, master's degree from University of Kansas; business owner; teaches law at Washburn University; former commissioner Shawnee County; former Kansas secretary of labor; former adviser to the U.S. State Department.
Platform: Creating a virus-tracing jobs program to stifle the pandemic and help those out of work, restoring congressional checks and balances, ending the trade war and preventing favoritism in the spending of tax dollars.