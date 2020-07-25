Incumbent Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett and longtime St. Joseph Police Officer Keith Dudley are making their final pitch to voters ahead of the primary election for sheriff to come on Aug. 4.
Because Puett and Dudley both filed as Republicans and no other candidates have entered the race, August's primary will decide the next sheriff of Buchanan County.
Puett touted longtime experience over three decades in the sheriff's office, while Dudley leaned on two decades as an officer patrolling the streets of St. Joseph and an outsider's perspective.
Dudley told a News-Press NOW editorial board that his top priorities would be retaining talent at the sheriff's department through a culture change and ending violent crime in the county.
He also called for an increase in patrols by sheriff's deputies inside the city limits, which he would achieve by hiring new deputies, though he declined to give an exact number of proposed new hires.
"Right now I think there's a sufficient amount (of deputies) to do what they need to do out in the county," Dudley said. "The call load for the county is much much less than the city, so there's a lot more free time for those guys."
Puett said the sheriff's department already "helps out" with calls inside the city limits and "has a much larger area to patrol."
"We've already added more people to enforcement positions," Puett said. "We (also) just started the criminal interdiction program."
Puett told the editorial board he would like to hire 10 new drug investigators at the cost of approximately $1 million. He said his experience in managing all the departments under the sheriff's office sets him apart.
Dudley said he served one year as an "acting captain" at the police department and has experience managing budgets in his personal business.
While Dudley said the Buchanan County Jail seemed structurally sound, Puett said he worked out a deal with Buchanan County Commissioners to use CARES Act money to finish certain types of special housing units.
Puett said he replaced deputies in the jail with civilian detention officers as a cost-saving measure, something Dudley said he would like to undo.
Instead of sending deputies to outside events for training, Puett said he implemented a program in which law enforcement agencies throughout Northwest Missouri contribute money to a fund to bring in outside speakers for the agencies to share. Puett also pushed online training as a cost-saving, but still effective, measure.
Dudley said current training at the department is insufficient, and said he would send certain deputies to a "field training program."
Both candidates agreed on a need to crack down on car thefts and violent crime. Dudley said he would like to expand the use of the Buchanan County Drug Strike Force because he believes most crime in the county "has a link" to drugs.
According to both candidates, the local Fraternal Order of Police chapter has declined to make an endorsement in the race because both candidates are members.
Both candidates also agreed that the county would continue to employ school resources officers.