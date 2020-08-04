Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Buchanan County voters turned out in their usual numbers for Tuesday's primary election.
Buchanan County Clerk Mary Baack-Garvey said Tuesday's turnout was on pace with election numbers four years ago in August.
Baack-Garvey said she expected voter turnout to be around 30%, which she said is a normal rate. She said mail-in and absentee voting was not up that much, but she expects an increase come the general election in November.
Baack-Garvey said the same precautions were taken Tuesday as were implemented in the June election, including six feet of social distancing, sanitizing pens, wiping down iPads and masks being available for anyone who needed them.
"I hope the public realizes that this office has gone above and beyond ensure the safety of the voters," Baack-Garvey said. "We have extra supplies at the polling places and a little more stress."
For election officials, steps were taken to make sure people were separated by six feet in line and hand sanitizer and masks being made available.
Dick Schott, one of the polling supervisors at the Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church polling location said he had seen a constant pace of voters there. He added he appreciated everyone's cooperation.
"The most beneficial thing that we've done is we were able to social distance with the tape (six-feet markers), and this is a very good audience," Schott said. "They've followed that all the way to the door and their lines just keep moving at a very continuous pace."
Schott said the August primary is good practice for establishing protocols that will be essential for the higher turnout in November to ensure quick voter turnaround.
"It's just kind of a prelim for November, we are getting ready for the for the bigger group," Schott said.