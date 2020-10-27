David Gall, a Republican running for Buchanan County treasurer, has two civil suits against him dating back to 2017 from debt management companies.
In June of 2017, the first suit on account was filed from Midland Funding, an out-of-state debt management company. After the court process with Associate Circuit Judge Rebecca Spencer, a judgment was entered that resulted in Gall agreeing to pay $70.84 per month until $1,244.02 was paid in full with $56 principal, according to online Missouri Court documents.
This was followed by an additional civil suit from another debt management company, Cavalry SPV LLC, for a breach of contract in August 2018. A consent judgement was reached in Associate Circuit Judge Keith Marquart’s court. Gall agreed that he would pay $104 a month to satisfy the judgment on receipt of $4,368, according to online Missouri Court Documents.
Gall told News-Press NOW during a phone call that these suits have nothing to do with his abilities as treasurer and nothing to do with anything he did, which he declined to elaborate on.
When asked for comment on the suits, Gall’s opponent James “Jimmy” Nash told News-Press NOW he is running on his character and who his family is about. Nash said two good people are working hard and the voters will decide who gets the position next week.
Gall was appointed to the treasurer position in June by Gov. Mike Parson after Nash’s father John Nash retired at the end of his seventh term after 27 years in office.